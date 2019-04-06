Crash Leave More Than 4,000 Customers Without Power in Santa Maria

More than 4,000 people were without power in Santa Maria Saturday evening after a vehicle accident that damaged a utility pole, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric Co.
The collision occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on the 900 block of South Broadway, said Karly Hernandez, a PG&E spokeswoman.
PG&E crews were working with first responders to make the crash scene safe, Hernandez said.
She added that there was no estimate of when power would be restored.
