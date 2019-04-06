Crash Leave More Than 4,000 Customers Without Power in Santa Maria

More than 4,000 people were without power in Santa Maria Saturday evening after a vehicle accident that damaged a utility pole, according to the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. The collision occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on the 900 block of South Broadway, said Karly Hernandez, a PG&E spokeswoman. PG&E crews were working with first responders to make the crash scene safe, Hernandez said. She added that there was no estimate of when power would be restored. Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story. — Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today! Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce. You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future? We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email I would like give... Monthly Yearly Once $ 10 /month $ 15 /month $ 25 /month $ /month Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk ! Check Out >