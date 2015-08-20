Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:39 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Single-Vehicle Crash Near Red Rock Kills Driver, Seriously Injures Passenger

Vehicle plunges 80-100 feet over the side of Paradise Road in the Upper Santa Ynez River area

The male driver of this vehicle was killed and his female passenger was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when it plunged 80-100 feet over the side of Paradise Road in the Red Rock area.
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | August 20, 2015

One person was killed and another was seriously injured Thursday afternoon in a single-vehicle accident on Paradise Road in the Red Rock area along the Upper Santa Ynez River.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. and involved a vehicle that ended up 80-100 feet below the roadway, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle, a male in his 20s, was trapped in the wreckage and was declared dead at the scene, Zaniboni said.

A female passenger, also in her mid-20s, was able to get out of the vehicle and climbed up to the roadway.

She suffered moderate injuries and was taken by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Zaniboni said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office and the sheriff's Search and Rescue Team were en route to recover the body.

Two county engines and two engines and a patrol vehicle from Los Padres National Forest responded to the accident, which remained under investigation.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident, Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said.

Officers arrived on scene around 3:40 p.m. and discovered a 2002 Ford Mustang about 300 feet down a cliff, he said in a statement Thursday night. 

The driver's name is not being released pending the notification of next of kin, he said. 

