Crash Near Refugio State Beach Shuts Down Highway 101 Traffic

One vehicle reportedly was being pursued after driving recklessly on Highway 1

Southbound traffic on Highway 101 along the Gaviota Coast was reported at a standstill Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle accident that may have been tied to a police pursuit.

The crash reportedly occurred shortly after 5 p.m. near Refugio State Beach, and at least two ambulances were dispatched to the scene, according to emergency radio traffic.

There were reports that one of the vehicles had been speeding and driving recklessly southbound on on Highway 1, and was being pursued by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies, but that could not immediately be confirmed.

One of the vehicles involved ended up near the railroad tracks, and train traffic was being halted.

Northbound traffic also was reported slow in the area due to the crash.

Additional details were not available.

