Wednesday, July 25 , 2018, 11:33 am | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crash of 2 Big Rigs Forces Closure of Northbound Highway 101 In Buellton

truck crash scene Click to view larger
The California Highway Patrol closed northbound Highway 101 lanes after a big rig crash Wednesday morning.  (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 25, 2018 | 10:44 a.m.

A crash involving two big rigs led to the closure of northbound Highway 101 south of Buellton on Wednesday morning. 

At approximately 5:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer driven by Gargis Maged, 40, of Redondo Beach, was traveling north on Highway 101 south of Santa Rosa Road, when the vehicle drifted out of the traffic lane and sideswiped a guardrail in the Three Bridges area, California Highway Patrol Officer Rick Larson said.

The big rig became disabled and a second tractor-trailer, driven by Luis Cardoza, 40, of Pomona, attempted to avoid a collision but crashed into the rear of the first vehicle.

One tractor-tractor involved a tanker truck while the second pulled a flatbed trailer.

Neither driver was injured in the crash, according to the CHP, but one lane of Highway 101 was closed due to the wreck.

At approximately 10:20 a.m., all northbound lanes were closed for an approximately two-hour period so crews could remove the vehicles from the roadway, according to the CHP.

Northbound traffic was advised to use a detour by using Highway 1 to reach Highway 246 to re-enter Highway 101, or to use the alternate route of Highway 154 to travel from the Santa Barbara area to north of the closure. 

The incident also damaged between 50 and 100 feet of guardrail, and the bridge railing, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 