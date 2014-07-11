Crash on Cold Spring Bridge Ties Up Traffic on Highway 154

Traffic on Highway 154 was backed up Friday after an SUV overturned on the Cold Spring Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at about 8:15 a.m., the CHP said.

The silver SUV came to rest on its side in the westbound lane of the bridge, the CHP said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers alternated traffic using the eastbound lanes while other emergency personnel investigated and cleared the wreckage.

All lanes were reported open at about 8:45 a.m.

No information was available on what caused the crash.

