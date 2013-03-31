Motorcycle Crash on Mountain Road Sends Solvang Man to Hospital

A 54-year-old Solvang man was seriously injured Sunday afternoon when he crashed his motorcycle on a rugged mountain road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, crashed at about 3:15 p.m. on South Refugio Road, just north of West Camino Cielo, said Capt. Vince Agapito, a department spokesman.

In the area of the accident Refugio Road is “a very rough dirt road,” Agapito said.

Three county engines responded to the scene, then transported the victim to an area off West Camino Cielo, where he was placed in the county’s Copter 3 and airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Agapito said.

The man suffered a “significant leg injury,” he said, but details on his condition were not available Sunday night.

The incident remained under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

