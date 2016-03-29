Crash Sends SUV Careening Into Santa Maria Office

Insurance business workers escape injury in two-vehicle collision that occurred at intersection of Broadway and Jones Street

Workers in an insurance business building escaped injury after a two-vehicle crash sent an SUV careening into an office in Santa Maria Tuesday afternoon.

At 12:23 p.m., officers were dispatched the scene after Marciano Escutia, 81, the driver of gray Chevy Suburban, attempted to cross Broadway eastbound on Jones Street, but collided with a northbound vehicle, Traffic Officer Ronald Murillo of the Santa Maria Police Department said.

The Suburban hit the side of a black Mercedes-Benz, driven by Marisol Manriquez, 30, with the impact of the collision sending the SUV into a building in the 600 block of South Broadway.

The SUV crashed through a large window and front door for Cruz Multiservices & Insurance and into the lobby area, where customers normally would be sitting.

The gray vehicle came to rest inches from Diane Cruz, who works at the family business with her dad Carlos Cruz.

Upon hearing the crash, Diane Cruz got up to see if anyone needed help and recalls seeing the vehicle coming into the building.

“It was pretty scary,” she said. “I’m just thankful to be alive and we had no clients waiting.”

A fish aquarium against the southern wall also escaped tragedy, sitting unscathed as the family worked to clean up the office while accommodating customers coming to make payments a couple of hours after the crash.

The Mercedes veered out of control, hitting a tree and coming to rest on East Jones Streets.

Two people in the SUV and two people in the Mercedes received minor injuries, Murillo said.

Skid marks on the sidewalk at the corner show the route of the vehicle before it slamming into the building.

In addition to a citation for failure to yield to traffic, the 81-year-old driver of the Suburban was cited for failing to ensure his passengers — under age 18 — were wearing seat belts, Murillo said.

