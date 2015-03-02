Crash Sends Vehicle Into Building in Santa Barbara

Two people suffered minor injuries in rollover accident at Garden and Gutierrez streets

Two people were injured Monday in a rollover accident at Garden and Gutierrez streets in Santa Barbara in which a vehicle crashed into a building, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Emergency crews were called out at 7:17 a.m., and arrived to find one vehicle on its roof against a building, and another on Gutierrez Street with moderate front-end damage, said fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado.

One of the vehicles struck the Van Atta Associates and Blackbird Architects Office Building, narrowly missing a nearby light pole, Mercado said.

Three people were involved in the collision, and two were transported with minor injuries to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The third person declined medical treatment, Mercado said.

Fire crews also worked to clean up leaking oil, fuel and radiator fluid leaking from the vehicles.

"We did find there was some minor cosmetic damage" to the building, Mercado said, and a small gouge had been made by the vehicle into the building's exterior, but no structural damage was detected.

Traffic in the area was slowed by the crash.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash, but "it does appear someone may have been trying to make it through the intersection at the time of the collision," Mercado said.

City firefighters responded to a second rollover accident at 1:10 p.m. on southbound Highway 101 just north of Milpas Street.

The vehicle ended up on its top off the right shoulder, but no injuries were reported, Mercado said.

This accident also is being investigated by the CHP.

