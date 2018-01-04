Collision Shuts Down Highway 154 Near Painted Cave Road

One injury reported in crash involving a sedan and a pickup truck

Highway 154 was shut down in both direction south of San Marcos Pass late Thursday night following a vehicle accident, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision occurred shortly after 11 p.m. near Painted Cave Road, and involved a sedan and a pickup truck, the CHP said.

One patient with minor injuries was reported trapped in one of the vehicles.

There also were reports that one of the vehicles was on fire.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were on scene, along with law enforcement and an AMR ambulance.

The injured person reportedly was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with a head laceration.

It was not known if weather was a factor in the crash.

Personnel on scene reported there was glass, dirt and debris all over the roadway, and requested Caltrans heavy equipment to help with the clean-up.

Additional details were not immediately available.

