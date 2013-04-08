5 Hurt as Crash Closes Highway 1 Near Lompoc

A three-vehicle accident injured five people and shut down traffic Monday morning on Highway 1 south of Lompoc, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The accident during the morning commute occurred at about 6:50 a.m. near Jalama Road, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

One of the injured was trapped in the wreckage and required extrication by firefighters, which took about 40 minutes, Sadecki said.

That person was seriously injured, and was airlifted by a Calstar helicopter to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Sadecki said.

Three other people were taken by ground ambulance to Lompoc Valley Medical Center — one with moderate injuries and two with minor injuries, Sadecki said. The fifth injured person did not require hospitalization.

The northbound lane of Highway 1 was reopened shortly before 8 a.m., the CHP said, and the southbound lane was expected to reopen by 8:30 a.m.

Cause of the accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

