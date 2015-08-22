Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Brake Failure Suspected in Truck Crash That Shut Down Mission Street in Santa Barbara

Driver suffers minor injuries when box truck overturns while trying to make turn from southbound Highway 101 exit ramp

Eastbound Mission Street in Santa Barbara was shut down Saturday morning after a box truck overturned while trying to turn right after coming down the southbound Highway 101 exit ramp.
Eastbound Mission Street in Santa Barbara was shut down Saturday morning after a box truck overturned while trying to turn right after coming down the southbound Highway 101 exit ramp. (Urban Hikers / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 22, 2015 | 9:42 a.m.

Eastbound Mission Street was shut down near Highway 101 on Saturday after a box truck overturned after exiting the freeway, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The crash occurred at abut 8:40 a.m. when a large Mission Linen Supply truck came down the southbound Highway 101 exit ramp, and attempted to make a right turn onto Mission Street, fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The truck, which may have had a brake failure, ended up rolling over onto the driver’s side in the eastbound lanes near the railroad overcrossing.

“It appears the driver may have lost his brakes coming down the offramp,” Mercado said. “Just because of the sheer size of the vehicle and the speed, he ended up on his side.”

Fortunately, no other vehicles were in the immediate area, so only the single truck was involved, Mercado said.

The driver was able to get out of the truck on his own, and was taken to nearby Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash was under investigation by Santa Barbara police.

Mission Street between San Pascual Street and the freeway was expected to remain shut down for a couple of hours, as a specialized tow rig was needed to remove the wreckage. Traffic was being detoured south on San Pascual.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

The driver of a box truck sustained minor injuries when his vehicle overturned in the 500 block of West Mission Street in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
The driver of a box truck sustained minor injuries when his vehicle overturned in the 500 block of West Mission Street in Santa Barbara. (Diego Topete photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 