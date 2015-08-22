Brake Failure Suspected in Truck Crash That Shut Down Mission Street in Santa Barbara

Advice

Driver suffers minor injuries when box truck overturns while trying to make turn from southbound Highway 101 exit ramp

Eastbound Mission Street was shut down near Highway 101 on Saturday after a box truck overturned after exiting the freeway, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The crash occurred at abut 8:40 a.m. when a large Mission Linen Supply truck came down the southbound Highway 101 exit ramp, and attempted to make a right turn onto Mission Street, fire Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

The truck, which may have had a brake failure, ended up rolling over onto the driver’s side in the eastbound lanes near the railroad overcrossing.

“It appears the driver may have lost his brakes coming down the offramp,” Mercado said. “Just because of the sheer size of the vehicle and the speed, he ended up on his side.”

Fortunately, no other vehicles were in the immediate area, so only the single truck was involved, Mercado said.

The driver was able to get out of the truck on his own, and was taken to nearby Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash was under investigation by Santa Barbara police.

Mission Street between San Pascual Street and the freeway was expected to remain shut down for a couple of hours, as a specialized tow rig was needed to remove the wreckage. Traffic was being detoured south on San Pascual.

