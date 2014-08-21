Crash Shuts Down Southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A vehicle accident shut down southbound Highway 101 near Mission Street in Santa Barbara for a time Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which occurred just after 1 p.m., said Capt. Cory Cloud with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

The crash involved two sedans and an 18-wheel big-rig, Cloud said.

The roadway was shut down for about 15 minutes, but was reopened at 1:30 p.m., the CHP said.

The drivers of both sedans were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Cloud said.

The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.

