Crash Shuts Down Southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara

A vehicle accident shut down southbound Highway 101 near Mission Street in Santa Barbara for a time Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Two people suffered minor injuries in the crash, which occurred just after 1 p.m., said Capt. Cory Cloud with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.
The crash involved two sedans and an 18-wheel big-rig, Cloud said.
The roadway was shut down for about 15 minutes, but was reopened at 1:30 p.m., the CHP said.
The drivers of both sedans were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Cloud said.
The accident remained under investigation by the CHP.
