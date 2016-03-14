Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 4:29 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Traffic Flowing Again After Crash Shuts Down Northbound Highway 101 at Gaviota

Southbound lanes also affected by accident involving big-rig that spilled load

Northbound Highway 101 was shut down at Gaviota on Monday after a multi-vehicle accident involving a big-rig. Southbound traffic also was affected.
Northbound Highway 101 was shut down at Gaviota on Monday after a multi-vehicle accident involving a big-rig. Southbound traffic also was affected. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | {update} 9:12 a.m. | March 14, 2016 | 8:09 a.m.

Northbound Highway 101 traffic in the Gaviota area was flowing again Monday, nearly three hours after being shut down by a multi-vehicle accident involving a big-rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The accident, involving as many as six vehicles, occurred shortly before 6 a.m. near the Gaviota Rest Area, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Traffic was diverted off the highway at Mariposa Reina until shortly after 9 a.m., when both lanes were reopened, the CHP said.

The big-rig involved was a double flatbed, with the second trailer flipped over, spilling a load of cardboard boxes across the highway, Zaniboni said.

Both northbound lanes were closed, and one southbound lane was shutdown, causing major traffic backups in the area.

The southbound lanes were both reported open as of 8:40 a.m.

There were no injuries, Zaniboni said.

Detoured traffic was being rerouted to Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Northbound Highway 101 was shut down for nearly three hours at Gaviota on Monday after a big-rig spilled a load of cardboard boxes onto the roadway during a multi-vehicle accident. Click to view larger
Northbound Highway 101 was shut down for nearly three hours at Gaviota on Monday after a big-rig spilled a load of cardboard boxes onto the roadway during a multi-vehicle accident. (CHP photo)

