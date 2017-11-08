Crash Sparks Truck Fire, Closure of Highway 101 South of Orcutt

Ford pickup was consumed by flames after slamming into the rear of a semi-truck with double trailers

A pickup truck caught fire after rear-ending a semi-truck on Highway 101 south of Orcutt on Wednesday, prompting temporary closure of the freeway.

Shortly after 10 a.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and the Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the crash on southbound Highway 101 south of Clark Avenue.

A Santa Maria man driving a Ford pickup slammed into the rear of a semi-truck with double trailers that was slowing to make a right turn off the highway, CHP Officer David Medina said.

After the impact, a fire ignited in the engine of the Ford, sending a column of black smoke into the sky.

The driver of the pickup, whose name was not released, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries, Medina said.

The highway was closed for a time while crews battled the blaze and removed the wreckage.

