Crash Temporarily Shuts Down Hollister Avenue in Ellwood

Minor injuries reported in two-vehicle accident at Lowell Way

Hollister Avenue in the Ellwood area of Goleta was shut down for a time Friday night after a two-vehicle accident.

The crash occurred at about 6:45 p.m. at Hollister and Lowell Way.

Santa Barbara County firefighters and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene.

One vehicle, a small SUV, ran up onto the sidewalk on the south side of Hollister at Lowell Way, while the other ended up in the center divider on Hollister.

There were reports of minor injuries in the crash, but details were not available Friday night.

