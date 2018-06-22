Crash Ties Up Northbound Highway 101 Near Goleta

All freeway lanes were blocked after accident that injured at least 2 people

Multiple injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a vehicle accident on Highway 101 near Goleta.

The crash, involving three vehicles, occurred at about 12:45 p.m. in the northbound lanes near the Turnpike Road road overpass, according to Vince Agapito, a spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

"Light extrication" was required to free some of the occupants from the vehicles, Agapito said.

At least two people sustained minor injuries, he added.

All lanes of the freeway were reported blocked, and traffic was being routed onto the shoulder and around the wreckage, according to emergency radio traffic.

There were reports that four people were being transported to local hospitals with injuries, but details were not immediately available.

