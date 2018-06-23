Crash Ties Up Southbound Traffic on Highway 101 in Carpinteria

Utility truck overturns off roadway near Santa Claus Lane and railroad tracks; no injuries reported

Southbound Highway 101 traffic through Carpinteria was tied up Sunday morning after a utility truck ran off the roadway and overturned.

The wreck occurred at about 9:35 a.m. near Santa Claus Lane, according to California Highway Patrol Sgt. Steven Reid.

The driver of the truck, which was equipped with an aerial bucket, was not injured in the crash, which also shut down train traffic on the adjacent Union Pacific railroad tracks, Reid said.

He said the right-hand lane was expected to be shut down for a couple hours.

Train traffic was expected to be halted until the wreckage was removed.

Debris from the crash was reported all over the roadway, slowing the cleanup.

Cause of the crash remained under investigation.

