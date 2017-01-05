Crashes Injure 6, Shut Down Highway 154 Near San Marcos Pass

Roadway reopened as of 12:40 p.m. after three vehicles involved in Thursday morning collisions

Six people reportedly were injured, none seriously, in vehicle accidents Thursday on Highway 154 near the top of San Marcos Pass.

Highway 154 was shut down in both directions by the crashes, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near Painted Cave Road just south of Windy Gap, according to California Highway Patrol dispatchers.

The roadway was reopened as of 12:40 p.m. after being closed for several hours so crews could clear vehicles out of the roadway.

Three vehicles were involved and six patients with minor injuries were transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for evaluation, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

That includes one person who was reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles, according to emergency radio traffic.

One vehicle overturned and came to rest on its side in the middle of the roadway, another ran up onto a guardrail on the southbound lane, and another came to rest on its wheels in the northbound lanes, he said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, along with three AMR ambulances, the CHP and the Los Padres National Forest Service.

During the highway closure, Caltrans had signage in effect advising drivers to use Highway 101 instead.

