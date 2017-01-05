Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 7:51 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crashes Injure 6, Shut Down Highway 154 Near San Marcos Pass

Roadway reopened as of 12:40 p.m. after three vehicles involved in Thursday morning collisions

All lanes of Highway 154 were closed Thursday morning after three vehicles were involved in collisions near Painted Cave Road. Click to view larger
All lanes of Highway 154 were closed Thursday morning after three vehicles were involved in collisions near Painted Cave Road.  (Ryan Cullom / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 12:40 p.m. | January 5, 2017 | 8:20 a.m.

Six people reportedly were injured, none seriously, in vehicle accidents Thursday on Highway 154 near the top of San Marcos Pass.

Highway 154 was shut down in both directions by the crashes, which occurred shortly before 8 a.m. near Painted Cave Road just south of Windy Gap, according to California Highway Patrol dispatchers.

The roadway was reopened as of 12:40 p.m. after being closed for several hours so crews could clear vehicles out of the roadway. 

Three vehicles were involved and six patients with minor injuries were transported by ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for evaluation, Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said. 

That includes one person who was reportedly trapped in one of the vehicles, according to emergency radio traffic. 

One vehicle overturned and came to rest on its side in the middle of the roadway, another ran up onto a guardrail on the southbound lane, and another came to rest on its wheels in the northbound lanes, he said. 

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, along with three AMR ambulances, the CHP and the Los Padres National Forest Service. 

During the highway closure, Caltrans had signage in effect advising drivers to use Highway 101 instead. 

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

One of the three vehicles involved in a Thursday morning collision on Highway 154 ended up on its side in the middle of the roadway. Click to view larger
One of the three vehicles involved in a Thursday morning collision on Highway 154 ended up on its side in the middle of the roadway. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 