Crashes Shut Down Northbound Highway 135 in Orcutt

Advice

Highway 135 in Orcutt was shut down Friday night after two vehicle accidents occurred within minutes of one another, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident began at about 8:45 p.m. when a motor home slammed into the center divider, spilling its contents across the highway’s northbound lanes, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

A short time later, a second vehicle clipped the motor home, which had sustained major damage, and ended up in the center divider, Zaniboni said.

There were no injuries in either crash, Zaniboni said, but the northbound lanes of Highway 135 were shut down for a time while emergency personnel cleared the wreckage and debris.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.