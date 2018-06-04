Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:29 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Have a Fun Feline? Crazy Cat Photo Contest Under Way

By Luke Archer for Rolling Pet Vet | November 1, 2013 | 8:13 a.m.

Meow, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties! We love cats and the amazing things they do.

Did you know a cat can jump five times its own height? That would be like Michael Jordan doing a 32-foot dunk. Cats are truly incredible!

In celebration of the cat, a local group of organizations are launching the first Crazy Cat Photo Contest. The photo contest is presented by the Montecito Journal, the Ventura Country Reporter, COX Media, the Teen Sports Network, Elanco and Rolling Pet Vet.

“We love to see your cats in action," said Christine Gardner, contest founder and owner of Rolling Pet Vet. "Send us your cat photos online and enter for a chance to win cash and prizes. The winning photo will be immortalized with an original painting from pet artist Sophia Papadatos.

“With over 95 million cat companions in America, we are sure to find some amazing felines in our area. We have an extended entry period that runs from Nov. 1 until Dec. 31. We encourage people to enter now, but also to keep snapping photos of their cats during the holidays.”

The top entry wins $500 cash and additional prizes. Second place wins $250, and third place wins $100. The contest is open to residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Voting is open to the public and will begin on New Year’s Day and ends at midnight Jan. 31.

Click here to enter the Crazy Cat Photo Contest.

— Luke Archer represents Rolling Pet Vet.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 