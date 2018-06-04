Have a Fun Feline? Crazy Cat Photo Contest Under Way

Meow, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties! We love cats and the amazing things they do.

Did you know a cat can jump five times its own height? That would be like Michael Jordan doing a 32-foot dunk. Cats are truly incredible!

In celebration of the cat, a local group of organizations are launching the first Crazy Cat Photo Contest. The photo contest is presented by the Montecito Journal, the Ventura Country Reporter, COX Media, the Teen Sports Network, Elanco and Rolling Pet Vet.

“We love to see your cats in action," said Christine Gardner, contest founder and owner of Rolling Pet Vet. "Send us your cat photos online and enter for a chance to win cash and prizes. The winning photo will be immortalized with an original painting from pet artist Sophia Papadatos.

“With over 95 million cat companions in America, we are sure to find some amazing felines in our area. We have an extended entry period that runs from Nov. 1 until Dec. 31. We encourage people to enter now, but also to keep snapping photos of their cats during the holidays.”

The top entry wins $500 cash and additional prizes. Second place wins $250, and third place wins $100. The contest is open to residents of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. Voting is open to the public and will begin on New Year’s Day and ends at midnight Jan. 31.

Click here to enter the Crazy Cat Photo Contest.

— Luke Archer represents Rolling Pet Vet.