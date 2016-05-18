Create the Perfect Summer Barbecue With Help From the Center for Lifelong Learning

The perfect barbecue takes skill. It requires great food and the right mood for fun and relaxation with your friends. Need to master those skills? Santa Barbara City College’s Center for Lifelong Learning has the right classes to get you “warmed up” for the best barbecue of the season.

So what classes should you take?

First, you’ll need the know-how on firing up the grill with “Grilling beyond the BBQ.” Roast, grill and bake veggies, fruit salads, biscuits, soup and protein entrees.

The course will help you think beyond the “hunk of meat” and explore marinades, rubs and the many ways of the grill. You’ll learn to prepare foods that will satisfy vegans and meat lovers alike.

But don’t stop with the grilled foods. A barbecue isn’t complete without its side dishes. Enjoy a sunshine-y outdoor meal with “Trader Joe’s Picnic and BBQ Dishes.”

Spend the least amount of time in the kitchen and enjoy your company. Get help from your neighborhood Trader Joe’s and discover easy barbecue dishes that will leave time for the ultimate grill side relaxation.

Invite a summer romance and create a spark beyond the grill with “Online Dating: Safe, Secure and Successful!” Be safe online and find the perfect date for your summer plans. Impress your date with your barbecue savvy and have fun by the grill.

Welcome a change of scenery for your barbecue events and fuel your passion for the outside with “Hiking Santa Barbara.” Summer is a fantastic time to explore what nature has to offer locally.

These hikes can prepare you to rough it for an afternoon of campground barbecue. Get active with your friends and get familiar with Santa Barbara’s trails. Don’t miss out!

A great host can keep everyone involved with interesting topics. Serve up a conversation icebreaker along with icy cool drinks; get inspired with “Current Events,” where you’ll become aware of contemporary issues and have the chance to engage in discussion.

Cooking around the fire means so much more than just eating a meal. It’s about hanging out with your friends and family — and creating memories at every age. However, preparation is key for a good barbecue. With the help of the CLL, you and your guests are sure to have a blast.

To register for classes, visit www.theCLL.org or register in person at the Schott Campus on 310 W. Padre St. or Wake Campus on 300 N. Turnpike Rd., both in Santa Barbara.

— Berlin Galvan is a publicist representing the Center for Lifelong Learning.