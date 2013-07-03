Create Your Own Star Wars Origami at Montecito Library Workshop

The Montecito Library will host its first-ever Star Wars Origami Workshop for those age 8 or older from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 27.

Come learn paper-folding projects from a galaxy far, far away. We will supply the paper and instruction to help you learn to transform paper into star fighters, light sabers, Yoda, R2-D2 and more.

All skill levels welcome. Pre-registration is required and may be done by calling the library at 805.969.5063. The Montecito Library is located at 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito.

This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Montecito Library.

— Jody Thomas is a supervisor for the Montecito Library.