Creative Ying Quartet to Play at Art Museum

The Ying Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art's Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St.

The program includes Mozart’s Quartet in G Major, K. 387, Billy Childs' Awakening, and Dvorak’s Quartet in A-flat Major, Op. 105. Ying Quartet players are: Robin Scott and Janet Ying on violin; Phillip Ying, viola; and David Ying, cello.

Now in its second decade as a quartet, the group has toured across the United States and abroad from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

At the same time, the Quartet's belief that concert music can also be a meaningful part of everyday life has drawn the foursome to perform in settings as diverse as the workplace, schools, juvenile prisons, and the White House.

The Ying Quartet's quest to explore the creative possibilities of the string quartet has led it to an unusually diverse array of musical projects and interests. Their recordings reflect many of the group's wide-ranging musical interests.

The group's 2007 Telarc release of the three Tchaikovsky Quartets and the Souvenir de Florence (with James Dunham and Paul Katz) was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Chamber Music Performance category.

Their most recent release with the Billy Childs Chamber Jazz Ensemble, Autumn in Moving Pictures (ArtistShare) was nominated for a Grammy in 2010.

The Ying Quartet’s Dim Sum (Telarc) features music by Chinese-American composers that merges the Western string quartet with the aural world of traditional Chinese music.

Ticket prices for the concert are $20 for SBMA members, $25 for non-members. Tickets are available at the museum visitor services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.