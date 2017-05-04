Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 9:27 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Creative Ying Quartet to Play at Art Museum

By Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art | May 4, 2017 | 10:23 a.m.

The Ying Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, in the Santa Barbara Museum of Art's Mary Craig Auditorium, 1130 State St.

The program includes Mozart’s Quartet in G Major, K. 387, Billy Childs' Awakening, and Dvorak’s Quartet in A-flat Major, Op. 105. Ying Quartet players are: Robin Scott and Janet Ying on violin; Phillip Ying, viola; and David Ying, cello.

Now in its second decade as a quartet, the group has toured across the United States and abroad from Carnegie Hall to the Sydney Opera House.

At the same time, the Quartet's belief that concert music can also be a meaningful part of everyday life has drawn the foursome to perform in settings as diverse as the workplace, schools, juvenile prisons, and the White House.

The Ying Quartet's quest to explore the creative possibilities of the string quartet has led it to an unusually diverse array of musical projects and interests. Their recordings reflect many of the group's wide-ranging musical interests.

The group's 2007 Telarc release of the three Tchaikovsky Quartets and the Souvenir de Florence (with James Dunham and Paul Katz) was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Chamber Music Performance category.

Their most recent release with the Billy Childs Chamber Jazz Ensemble, Autumn in Moving Pictures (ArtistShare) was nominated for a Grammy in 2010.

The Ying Quartet’s Dim Sum (Telarc) features music by Chinese-American composers that merges the Western string quartet with the aural world of traditional Chinese music.

Ticket prices for the concert are $20 for SBMA members, $25 for non-members. Tickets are available at the museum visitor services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

— Katrina Carl for Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 