Creativity and Mobility Meet Opportunity at Bici Centro

A new volunteer community shop teaches the craft of bicycle repair to low-income families.

The Bici Centro volunteer community bicycle shop opened at La Casa de la Raza over the weekend.

Located at 601 E. Montecito St., the shop aims to create a “low to no cost” program in which people can learn to work on bicycles in a setting that is multilingual and comfortable. Using an inventory of old parts taken from broken bicycles, the organization teaches repair, craft and creativity.

Used bikes are available at the shop for modest prices.

Bici Centro’s initial work is supported in part through partnerships with La Casa de la Raza and the Fund for Santa Barbara.

