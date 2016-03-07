Creedence Clearwater Revisted to Play the Hits at Santa Barbara County Fair

Playing American rock songs that are touchstones for a generation and that remain staples of radio play and movie soundtracks, Creedence Clearwater Revisited will hit the stage at the Santa Barbara County Fair this summer bringing back old favorites and gaining a few new fans along the way.

The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2016, on the KCOY Main Stage as part of the Bud Light Concert Series.

“Their music is iconic, especially for the generation that grew up in the 1960s and 1970s, but now it’s also resonating with a whole new generation,” said Santa Maria Fairpark CEO Richar Persons. “It’s going to be a fun night when Creedence Clearwater Revisited performs at the fair.”

Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford formed Creedence Clearwater Revisited in 1995. The duo, which made up the rhythm section of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Creedence Clearwater Revival, originally formed the new band to perform CCR hits at private parties.

Now they perform up to 100 shows a year and released the album Recollection, which was RIAA certified platinum.

“In the beginning Cosmo and I decided that if we could find the musicians that could capture the sound and recreate what the music was about, we’d do it,” recalled Cook.

They did. Cook and Clifford rounded out Creedence Clearwater Revisited with lead singer/rhythm guitar player John Tristao, formerly lead singer for the band People; multi-talented instrumentalist Steve Gunner; and lead guitarist Kurt Griffey, who has recorded and toured with musicians including members of the Eagles, Foreigner, the Moody Blues, Wings, Lynyrd Skynryd, Santana and Journey.

According to a Hollywood Reporter review of one of their concerts, “Their set was an amazing list of hit after hit that was done serious justice by the players involved. If anyone in the cheering crowd was disappointed [anyone] wasn’t there, they hid it well behind their big smiles and whoops of joy at hearing live some of the best American rock ever written and recorded.”

Creedence Clearwater Revisted’s performance at the Santa Barbara County Fair is free with admission.

The fair takes place July 13-17, 2016, at the Santa Maria Fairpark. Regular admission is still only $10.

For more information, visit www.santamariafairpark.com or like the fairpark on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.