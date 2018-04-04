Catch the Wave of Creek Week Activities

The community is invited to observe Santa Barbara’s 18th Annual Creek Week Sept. 16-24, with happenings for all ages throughout Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Creek Week is a celebration of area watersheds, and an opportunity for community members to learn more about local creeks and the ocean through hands-on activities and volunteer events.



Creek Week is coordinated by the city of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, Santa Barbara County's Project Clean Water, the cities of Goleta and Carpinteria, UCSB, and Explore Ecology, with events planned and hosted by community groups and environmental organizations.

Included in the calendar of events will be creek and beach clean-ups, guided nature walks, restoration project tours, and bird walks.

» Creek Week kicks off with Coastal Cleanup Day, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday, Sept. 16. Volunteers will help clean up more than 25 beach and creek locations countywide. Sign up to help at www.sbprojectcleanwater.org/ccd.

» Tuesday, Sept. 19, 5:30 p.m.: Join the Creeks Division for a tour of the recently completed Upper Arroyo Burro Restoration Project at Barger Canyon. RSVP required.

» Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5:30 p.m.: Join the Creeks Division and the Creeks Advisory Committee for a site visit to the Andrée Clark Bird Refuge to discuss potential restoration alternatives.

» Saturday, Sept. 23, 9 a.m.: The Creeks Division will host a tour on the Land Shark, visiting creek restoration and water quality improvement project sites on land, then venturing into the ocean. Space is limited, $5 RSVP required. Visit www.sbcreekweek.com to sign up.

» Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m.: Visit the Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro County Beach Park for activities and demonstrations with Explore Ecology. The Watershed Resource Center is at 2981 Cliff Drive.

For a complete list of Creek Week events, visit www.sbcreekweek.com.

— Summers Case for the city of Santa Barbara.