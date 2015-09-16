Creek Week Begins Flow Sept. 19 with Coastal Cleanup Day

Advice

The 16th Annual Creek Week includes events and activities for all ages throughout Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

Scheduled for Sept. 19–27, Creek Week is an annual celebration of our local watersheds and an opportunity for community members to learn more about local creeks and the ocean through hands-on activities and volunteer events.

Creek Week is coordinated by the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division, County of Santa Barbara Project Clean Water, the City of Goleta, the City of Carpinteria and UC Santa Barbara, with fun and educational events planned and hosted by many community groups and environmental organizations.

Included in the week-long calendar of events will be creek and beach clean-ups, habitat restoration efforts, guided nature walks, project tours and more.

Creek Week will kick off with Coastal Cleanup Day Saturday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will help clean up over 25 beach and creek locations countywide.

To learn more or to sign up, visit www.sbprojectcleanwater.org/ccd.

On Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9:30 a.m., the Creeks Division will host a tour on the Land Shark, visiting creek restoration and water quality improvement project sites on land, then venture into the ocean. Space is limited, and $5 RSVP required. Visit www.sbcreekweek.com to sign up.

On Sunday, Sept. 27, visit the Watershed Resource Center at Arroyo Burro County Beach Park for fun activities, demonstrations, and more with Explore Ecology.

The Watershed Resource Center is located at 2981 Cliff Drive.

For a complete list of Creek Week events, call 805.897.2606, visit www.sbcreekweek.com, or like Creek Week on Facebook.

— Cameron Benson is the creeks restoration and clean water manager for City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division.