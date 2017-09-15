Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 10:41 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Creek Week Panel to Look at State of Local Watersheds

By Mary Ellen Brooks for Citizens Planning Association | September 15, 2017 | 3:47 p.m.

Santa Barbara Urban Creeks Council will present a panel discussion, with a chance for audience questions and suggestions. moderated by Geoff Green and Sponsored by Citizens Planning Association, 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Louise Lowry Davis Center, 1232 De La Vina St.

The community is invited to attend the event as part of Santa Barbara City's 18th Annual Creek Week, a celebration of local creeks, watersheds and ocean, Sept. 16-24. Visit http://sbcreekweek.com.

Panelists will talk about what still needs to be done to help restore and improve local creeks and watersheds, about recharge and groundwater management, and about bringing clean water to area beaches.

Panel participants are Scott Cooper, UCSB career specialist in watershed and creek ecology; Tom Fayram, director of Santa Barbara County's Flood Control program; Art Ludwig, an ecological systems and groundwater recharge consultant, owner of Oasis Design; and Jill Murray, chief science officer at the city of Santa Barbara's Creeks and Watersheds Program.

For more information, call Urban Creeks, 729-0172 or CPA, 966-3979.

— Mary Ellen Brooks for Citizens Planning Association.

 
