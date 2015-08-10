Creeks Division Teams Up with Teens to Rid Waterways of Litter

Advice

The City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division is partnering with Youth CineMedia and local teens to produce a new social-media-based anti-litter campaign, #PicItUpSB.

Litter is unsightly when left on our streets, but it can also quickly blow or wash into storm drains, which flow into our creeks and ocean untreated. Litter can harm local water quality and pose a threat to wildlife.

Community members are invited to help keep our streets, creeks and beaches clean by participating in #PicItUpSB.

When you spot litter on the ground, take a pic and pick it up! Toss the litter in the trash and post your photo on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #PicItUpSB.

Each week one participant will be randomly selected to win their choice of a #PicItUpSB t-shirt or hat (while supplies last).

Youth CineMedia is a local youth organization that provides free training for teens in graphic design, photography and filmmaking.

“The design Youth CineMedia students came up with for the campaign was meant to convey the Santa Barbara lifestyle and beauty of our coast, featuring palm trees and waves,” said Youth CineMedia Director Osiris Castañeda. “We’re lucky to live in such a beautiful place, but it takes all of us doing what we can to keep it that way.”

“The Creeks Division aims to inform the community that the ocean really does begin on your street,” said Creeks Division Manager Cameron Benson. “By keeping litter out of the storm drains and creeks, we can all help protect our beaches and ocean.”

Learn more by visiting www.picitupsb.com or www.sbcreeks.com.

—Liz Smith is the creeks outreach coordinator for the City of Santa Barbara Creeks Division.