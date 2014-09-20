Fire Near Vandenberg Air Force Base Burns 8 Acres

A brush fire broke out near Vandenberg Air Force Base on Saturday afternoon and burned about eight acres, VAFB officials said.

The Vandenberg Fire Department and Hot Shots crew responded to the fire on Santa Lucia Canyon Road around 11:45 a.m. according to the 30th Space Wing Public Affairs Office.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department assisted in the effort, department spokesman Vince Agapito said.

Crews had the blaze contained, but not controlled, by 1:30 p.m., he said.

The area of Santa Lucia Canyon Road between Highway 1 and the base’s Lompoc gate was still closed as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday for safety concerns, VAFB officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire was estimated at about 10 acres but Vandenberg released the eight-acre figure later Saturday afternoon.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours to mop up the brush fire site, Agapito said.

