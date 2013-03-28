Crews Assist Injured Hiker in Wilderness Area

Man suffered minor leg injury, but was able to walk back to the trailhead

Emergency personnel responded Thursday afternoon to an injured hiker in the San Rafael Wilderness area north of Lake Cachuma, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The hiker apparently was in the Fish Creek area upstream on Manzana Creek from the Nira trailhead, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover.

He suffered a minor leg injury, according to Valerie Walston, public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team.

The man was able to hike back to the trailhead with the assistance of U.S. Forest Service personnel, Walston said.

Santa Barbara County’s Copter 3 was placed on standby for possible assistance, but ultimately was not dispatched to the scene.

The San Rafael Wilderness is a roadless area within Los Padres National Forest.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.