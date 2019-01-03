Crews Battle Commercial Structure Fire in Santa Maria Burning Furniture Store, Steakhouse

Santa Maria firefighters were battling a two-alarm commercial structure fire Thursday morning, and advised people to remain out of the area.

At approximately 6 a.m., personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department and Santa Maria Police Department responded to the 700 block of South Broadway and found a fire in an alley behind Sergio's Furniture building, Fire Chief Leonard Champion said.

Crews called a second alarm for the structure fire at 708 S. Broadway, bringing in additional resources from Santa Barbara County, SLO County CalFire, and Five Cities Fire Authority.

Firefighters "ended up going to a defensive mode because of some partial structural collapse that was reported," Champion said.

Crews pulled out of the building and "put a lot of water on this thing" to try and keep it from getting into the adjacent Shaw's Famous Steakhouse and Tavern building, he said.

"Unfortunately it did get in and involve Shaw's so now we're just trying to keep it within the building itself," he said at 9 a.m.

Other nearby institutions were not involved, including the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Muesum and The Pantry, he said.

A city fire marshal responded to the scene with an inspector, who are looking at security camera footage and talking to witnesses, Champion said.

As of 9 a.m., flames were still visible from the buildings and black smoke wafted across South Broadway, which was closed in the area.

"There's a lot of fuel in that furniture store," Champion said. Since crews can't get hose lines inside, "it's hard to get the nooks and crannies, and it burns for a while," he said.

Champion said the blaze is one of the most significant fires in his tenure with the Santa Maria Fire Department.

