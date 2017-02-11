Firefighters Control Garage Fire at Residence in Vandenberg Village

Crews keep flames from main house on St. Andrews Way, but interior gets some smoke damage

Fire damaged the garage of a Vandenberg Village home on Saturday, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the main house.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched at approximately 8:15 a.m. to the 700 block of St. Andrews Way.

Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the garage, although the residence received some smoke damage, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Working smoke detectors alerted the occupants, who were able to safely escape the residence without injury, he added.

Zaniboni said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The Lompoc Fire Department also responded to the incident to assist.

The American Red Cross of Central California-Pacific Coast was notified since it was not immediately certain if the residents would be able to return to the house, Zaniboni said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.