Friday, June 22 , 2018, 2:49 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Firefighters Control Garage Fire at Residence in Vandenberg Village

Crews keep flames from main house on St. Andrews Way, but interior gets some smoke damage

Firefighters make sure a garage fire at a Vandenberg Village residence is completely doused Saturday. Crews were able to keep flames from reaching the main house. Click to view larger
Firefighters make sure a garage fire at a Vandenberg Village residence is completely doused Saturday. Crews were able to keep flames from reaching the main house. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 9:35 a.m. | February 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Fire damaged the garage of a Vandenberg Village home on Saturday, but firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading into the main house.

Santa Barbara County firefighters were dispatched at approximately 8:15 a.m. to the 700 block of St. Andrews Way.

Crews were able to keep the blaze contained to the garage, although the residence received some smoke damage, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

Working smoke detectors alerted the occupants, who were able to safely escape the residence without injury, he added.

Zaniboni said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The Lompoc Fire Department also responded to the incident to assist.

The American Red Cross of Central California-Pacific Coast was notified since it was not immediately certain if the residents would be able to return to the house, Zaniboni said.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 