5 Small Fires Keep Crews Busy Near Orcutt, Vandenberg AFB

Largest blaze charred about 3 acres at Highway 1 and Highway 135

A county helicopter makes a water drop on a 3-acre fire burning near Graciosa Road south of Orcutt on Wednesday. Click to view larger
A county helicopter makes a water drop on a 3-acre fire burning near Graciosa Road south of Orcutt on Wednesday. (Paul Christensen / Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | April 26, 2017

At least five small vegetation fires south of Orcutt kept firefighters busy Wednesday afternoon. 

The largest fire, which was reported at Highway 1 and Highway 135 at about 4:20 p.m., had charred approximately 3 acres before being contained by Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews.

The blaze was moving west at a moderate rate and burning in green grass. While the North County was dealing with high winds, a high fuel moisture kept the fires from spreading, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said. 

A county helicopter made several water drops on the so-called Graciosa incident fire. 

At the same time, firefighters were trying to determine the status of a possible second fire, reportedly near Highway 1 and Firefighter Road. However, Vandenberg Fire Department members battled that blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

Before those incidents, crews responded to a pair of small fires along Highway 101, near Palmer Road and the Solomon Summit.

Those fires, which were reported at 4:10 p.m., were extinguished quickly, including a third blaze crews found while responding to the others, Eliason said.

Firefighters were aided by the fact the blazes burned between a road and a plowed field, Eliason added.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews contain a 3-acre vegetation fire along Highway 1 and Highway 135 Wednesday afternoon. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews contain a 3-acre vegetation fire along Highway 1 and Highway 135 Wednesday afternoon. (Santa Barbara County Fire Department photo)

