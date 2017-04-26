5 Small Fires Keep Crews Busy Near Orcutt, Vandenberg AFB

Largest blaze charred about 3 acres at Highway 1 and Highway 135

At least five small vegetation fires south of Orcutt kept firefighters busy Wednesday afternoon.

The largest fire, which was reported at Highway 1 and Highway 135 at about 4:20 p.m., had charred approximately 3 acres before being contained by Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews.

The blaze was moving west at a moderate rate and burning in green grass. While the North County was dealing with high winds, a high fuel moisture kept the fires from spreading, county fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

A county helicopter made several water drops on the so-called Graciosa incident fire.

At the same time, firefighters were trying to determine the status of a possible second fire, reportedly near Highway 1 and Firefighter Road. However, Vandenberg Fire Department members battled that blaze, which was quickly extinguished.

Before those incidents, crews responded to a pair of small fires along Highway 101, near Palmer Road and the Solomon Summit.

Those fires, which were reported at 4:10 p.m., were extinguished quickly, including a third blaze crews found while responding to the others, Eliason said.

Firefighters were aided by the fact the blazes burned between a road and a plowed field, Eliason added.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .