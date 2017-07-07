Crews Battle Pair of Small Fires On Foxen Canyon Road Friday Night

A pair of small grass fires that burned on Foxen Canyon Road on the eastern side of the Santa Maria Valley Friday night were under investigation after being deemed suspicious.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments were dispatched to the 7700 block of Foxen Canyon Road at approximately 8:40 p.m., county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One fire was described initially as being one-half acre with flames spreading at a slow rate, according to emergency dispatch reports.

A second fire occurred a half-mile away with some crews diverted there.

One fire was contained at approximately 1.2 acres while the second charred slightly less than 1 acre before being surrounded, Zaniboni said.

"Both of these fires are suspicious in nature," Zaniboni said. "A bystander said that they saw a vehicle in the area speeding away just shortly after the fire started."

Law enforcement officers were helping locate the vehicle seen in the area, he added.

"Right now, we have investigators on scene trying to determine how those fires were started," Zaniboni said.

Although crews quickly contained the fires, they remained on scene performing mop-up duties.

The fires occurred several miles from the 3,400-acre Alamo Fire that sparked Thursday afternoon and grew dramatically Friday afternoon.

