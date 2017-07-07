Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:16 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Battle Pair of Small Fires On Foxen Canyon Road Friday Night

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | updated logo 10:54 p.m. | July 7, 2017 | 9:07 p.m.

A pair of small grass fires that burned on Foxen Canyon Road on the eastern side of the Santa Maria Valley Friday night were under investigation after being deemed suspicious.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County and Santa Maria fire departments were dispatched to the 7700 block of Foxen Canyon Road at approximately 8:40 p.m., county fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said.

One fire was described initially as being one-half acre with flames spreading at a slow rate, according to emergency dispatch reports. 

A second fire occurred a half-mile away with some crews diverted there.

One fire was contained at approximately 1.2 acres while the second charred slightly less than 1 acre before being surrounded, Zaniboni said.

"Both of these fires are suspicious in nature," Zaniboni said. "A bystander said that they saw a vehicle in the area speeding away just shortly after the fire started."

Law enforcement officers were helping locate the vehicle seen in the area, he added. 

"Right now, we have investigators on scene trying to determine how those fires were started," Zaniboni said.

Although crews quickly contained the fires, they remained on scene performing mop-up duties.

The fires occurred several miles from the 3,400-acre Alamo Fire that sparked Thursday afternoon and grew dramatically Friday afternoon.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 