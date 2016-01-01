Monday, April 2 , 2018, 4:57 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 

Crews Battle Residential Structure Fire Near Santa Maria

Garage engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at home on Sandalwood Drive

Santa Barbara County firefighters battled a fire that broke out Friday in the garage of a single-family home in Tanglewood.
Santa Barbara County firefighters battled a fire that broke out Friday in the garage of a single-family home in Tanglewood. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | January 1, 2016

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Friday to a structure fire in the Tanglewood neighborhood near Santa Maria, and found flames pouring from the garage of a single-family home.

While en route to the fire in the 2000 block of Sandalwood Drive, crews reported heavy smoke was visible, according to firefighter Paul Christensen, a Fire Department spokesman.

The blaze was called in just after 10 a.m., Christensen said, and was confined mainly to the garage and attic of the home.

"Firefighters were able to make an aggressive attack and stop the fire from spreading beyond the garage and attic," Christensen said, adding the fire was knocked down about 20 minutes later.

One occupant was rescued from the burning structure, and was being assessed by paramedics, Christensen said.

Four people live in the home, and three were there when the fire started, he said.

A dog also was rescued from the fire, but another dog died in the blaze, Christensen said.

In addition to the home, two vehicles, a white Toyota Avalon and a red Chevy Blazer, parked in the driveway sustained significant damage, he added.

Firefighters work to douse the flames from a fire that badly damaged a home in Tanglewood, near Santa Maria, and charred the roof and fence of a neighboring home. Click to view larger
Firefighters work to douse the flames from a fire that badly damaged a home in Tanglewood, near Santa Maria, and charred the roof and fence of a neighboring home. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Although most of the damage occurred in the garage and attic, the entire house has smoke damage, he said. 

Fire also charred a neighboring house's roof, fence and some contents in a side yard, but firefighters kept the blaze from doing additional damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Four county engines were assisted on the call by a crew from the city of Santa Maria, he said.

As firefighters battled the blaze, a large crowd of neighbors stood nearby watching them work. 

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

