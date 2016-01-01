Crews Battle Residential Structure Fire Near Santa Maria

Advice

Garage engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived at home on Sandalwood Drive

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded Friday to a structure fire in the Tanglewood neighborhood near Santa Maria, and found flames pouring from the garage of a single-family home.

While en route to the fire in the 2000 block of Sandalwood Drive, crews reported heavy smoke was visible, according to firefighter Paul Christensen, a Fire Department spokesman.

The blaze was called in just after 10 a.m., Christensen said, and was confined mainly to the garage and attic of the home.

"Firefighters were able to make an aggressive attack and stop the fire from spreading beyond the garage and attic," Christensen said, adding the fire was knocked down about 20 minutes later.

One occupant was rescued from the burning structure, and was being assessed by paramedics, Christensen said.

Four people live in the home, and three were there when the fire started, he said.

A dog also was rescued from the fire, but another dog died in the blaze, Christensen said.

In addition to the home, two vehicles, a white Toyota Avalon and a red Chevy Blazer, parked in the driveway sustained significant damage, he added.

Although most of the damage occurred in the garage and attic, the entire house has smoke damage, he said.

Fire also charred a neighboring house's roof, fence and some contents in a side yard, but firefighters kept the blaze from doing additional damage.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Four county engines were assisted on the call by a crew from the city of Santa Maria, he said.

As firefighters battled the blaze, a large crowd of neighbors stood nearby watching them work.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .