Crews Battle Santa Ynez Riverbed Fire Near Lompoc

A fire in the Santa Ynez Riverbed on Friday evening reportedly was contained to 2 acres.

Crews from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department were dispatched to the site at approximately 5:40 p.m. in the riverbed near A Street, Capt. David Zaniboni said.

Members of the Lompoc Fire Department also responded to the incident, Zaniboni said.

A county Air Support Unit helicopter made one drop on the blaze to help crews on the ground in containing the fire, Zaniboni added.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

