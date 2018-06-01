Crews Battle Small Fires Along Highway 101 South of Orcutt

Several spot fires were reported along Highway 101 near Palmer Road north of Los Alamos on Friday afternoon, county fire Capt. David Zaniboni said.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Los Padres National Forest and California Highway Patrol responded to the scene, where as many as four spot fires reportedly were burning.

However, crews cancelled a request for air attack as they worked quickly to battle the flames.

The grass fire, which was kept to less than 2 acres by the time crews stopped forward progress, was surrounded by vineyards and never threatened any structures, Zaniboni said.

CHP officers requested temporary closure of a traffic lane due to firefighting equipment in the area.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Zaniboni said.

