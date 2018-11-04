Crews Battle Small Vegetation Fire Along Highway 101 in Goleta

Blaze broke out along southbound lanes between Los Carneros Road and Fairview Avenue

Firefighters responded Sunday to a small vegetation fire burning along southbound Highway 101 in Goleta.

The blaze broke out at about 11:20 a.m. between the freeway and the railroad tracks, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Three engines and a crew were dispatched to several small spot fires between Los Carneros Road and Fairview Avenue.

The blaze, which may have been sparked by a passing vehicle, was quickly brought under control, Zaniboni said.

The right-hand freeway lane was shut down for a time, causing a traffic backup in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

