Christmas Evening Fire Breaks Out at House in Northeast Santa Maria

No injuries reported but firefighters rescue two dogs from inside 2-story residence on Smoke Tree Lane

Santa Maria firefighters saved two dogs while battling a Christmas evening blaze at a two-story residence south of Tunnell Park.

Battalion Chief Mike Farmer said crews were dispatched at 5:46 p.m. Sunday after receiving multiple reports about the fire in the 1300 block of Smoke Tree Lane, north of Alvin Avenue east of Highway 101.

He said the second floor of the house and attic were “well involved in fire” when the first crews arrived at the house.

“An aggressive interior attack with coordinated vertical ventilation allowed crews to knock down the main body of fire,” Farmer added.

Photos the Santa Maria Firefighters Local 2020 union posted to Facebook show flames shooting out of the roof of the residence while Christmas lights hang along the eaves.

Firefighters conducted a search of the residence and determined no one was inside. Two dogs were safely evacuated, however.

No one was injured.

Four engine companies, one aerial truck company and a battalion chief responded to the incident.

Santa Maria police provided traffic control, while American Medical Response remained at the scene as a precaution, Farmer said.

Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department and CalFire provided station coverage in case other emergencies arose.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Farmer said.

While the extent of damage had not been deterined late Sunday, union representatives said crews saved “a huge portion of the house.”

Check back with Noozhawk for updates.

