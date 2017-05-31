Crews Contain Vegetation Fire Along Highway 101 Near Los Olivos

Blaze chars 4-6 acres near Highway 154 before being brought under control

Firefighters responded Wednesday to a vegetation fire burning on the west side of Highway 101 northwest of Los Olivos.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 11 a.m. to the fire near the southbound Highway 101 offramp to Highway 154, said Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The initial estimate was the blaze had burned 4-5 acres, Zaniboni said, with a later estimate putting the total at more than 6 acres.

Cause of the fire was determined to be a truck towing a trailer that lost a wheel, sending sparks into the roadside vegetation, Zaniboni said.

A county helicopter was dispatched to the fire, and at least one air tanker was requested but later canceled, according to emergency radio traffic.

The southbound highway lanes were reported shut down in the area for a time, but the left lane has been reopened.

No structures were threatened and no injuries were reported, Zaniboni said.

