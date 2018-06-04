Lompoc Vegetation Fire Sparks Near Downed Power Lines

Emergency crews were battling a vegetation fire Monday afternoon near downed power lines in the area of Lompoc’s San Miguelito Canyon, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

County fire engines were called about 2 p.m. to a report of a vegetation fire west of Jalama Creek, near San Miguelito Canyon and south of Lompoc, Capt. David Sadecki said.

He said four to six acres were burning in light to medium brush on a south-facing slope, with power lines down in the area.

A mild wind was fanning the fire, which was reportedly located on Vandenberg Air Force Base property on Oak Mountain, according to a base spokeswoman.

Sadecki said two helicopters and air tankers were called to the scene, as well as Vandenberg fire crews.

The fire was contained at just over one acre by 5:30 p.m., according to the base spokeswoman said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.