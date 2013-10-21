Fire at Carpinteria Mobile Home Under Investigation

Fire crews are still investigating the cause behind a structure fire that broke out Monday afternoon at a Carpinteria mobile-home park.

The blaze was reported at 12:35 p.m. at the San Roque Mobile Home Park, 5700 Via Real, according Grace Donnelly of the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported to be burning in a mobile home, and all occupants were out of the home when fire crews arrived.

The blaze was knocked down at 1:22 p.m., Donnelly said.

Four engines and several command vehicles responded, and there were some 17 firefighters on scene, Donnelly said.

The structure sustained major smoke and water damage.

The Carpinteria-Summerland and Montecito Fire Protection Districts responded to the fire, along with a crew from the Ventura County Fire Department.

