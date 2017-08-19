Crews Battling Vegetation Fire Burning at South Vandenberg Air Force Base

A vegetation fire burned approximately 10 acres at Vandenberg Air Force Base on Saturday afternoon.

Personnel from the Vandenberg Fire Department along with Santa Barbara County Fire Department and Los Padres National Forest crews were dispatched to the base just after noon Saturday.

The blaze reportedly burned near Spring Canyon Road on South Base.

“A small fire on South Base started shortly after 12:00 p.m. today. At this time it does not pose a threat to any of the base populace or major infrastructure. Firefighting assets are on scene,” base officials posed on Facebook more than 90 minutes after crews began responding to the incident.

Nearly four hours later, crews had contained 80 percent of the fire, Vandenberg officials said.

It initially was unclear if crews were battling one blaze or two, since firefighters were referring to the Spring Fire as well as the Falcon Fire in early emergency dispatch reports.

Dispatch reports later confirmed there were two fires, with the largest estimated at 5 to 7 acres. VAFB officials said the Spring Fire had charred 3 acres.

The blaze reportedly was near Space Launch Complex-4, where Falcon rocket crews on Saturday successfully conducted a static fire test of the booster’s first-stage motor, according to the SpaceX Twitter page.

Bulldozers and air attack crews also were deployed to help firefighters Saturday.

Air attack personnel were warned against dropping fire retardant near SLC-4 due to the active rocket at the site, according to emergency radio traffic.

Space Exploration Technologies has scheduled the Falcon 9 rocket launch for Thursday morning to carry a satellite for Taiwan.

Vandenberg has more than 99,000 acres of property, making it the third largest Air Force base in the United States.

