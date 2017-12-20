Monday, April 16 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Crews Battle Barn Fire Near Lompoc

Firefighters work to contain a barn fire on Miguelito Canyon Road near Lompoc on Wednesday. Click to view larger
Firefighters work to contain a barn fire on Miguelito Canyon Road near Lompoc on Wednesday. (Contributed photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 20, 2017 | 10:04 p.m.

Firefighters responded to barn fire near Lompoc on Wednesday afternoon, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At approximately 5 p.m., personnel from the county Fire Department  and Lompoc Fire Department responded to the incident in the 2500 block of Miguelito Canyon Road.

The 1,500-square-foot structure was fully engulfed in flames, Zaniboni added.

The blaze involving the structure did not spread to nearby vegetation, he said.

Many areas of northern Santa Barbara County received light rain earlier Wednesday, likely helping avoid brush from catching fire.

No one was injured in the incident. 

Crews were released from the scene by 7 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

