Crews Battle Barn Fire Near Lompoc

Firefighters responded to barn fire near Lompoc on Wednesday afternoon, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

At approximately 5 p.m., personnel from the county Fire Department and Lompoc Fire Department responded to the incident in the 2500 block of Miguelito Canyon Road.

The 1,500-square-foot structure was fully engulfed in flames, Zaniboni added.

The blaze involving the structure did not spread to nearby vegetation, he said.

Many areas of northern Santa Barbara County received light rain earlier Wednesday, likely helping avoid brush from catching fire.

No one was injured in the incident.

Crews were released from the scene by 7 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.

