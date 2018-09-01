Crews Battling Vegetation Fire Deep in Santa Barbara Backcountry

Firefighters responded Saturday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning deep in the Santa Barbara backcountry.

The blaze broke out at about 3 p.m. near the Ogilvy Ranch, northeast of Gibraltar Reservoir, in the Mono Creek drainage, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

At about 4:30 p.m., the Forest Service indicated the fire had charred about 50 acres, and was spreading at a moderate rate.

The fire was burning between the Zaca, Rey and Thomas fire scars, and access from the ground was limited, the Forest Service said, adding that “air assets were playing a big role.”

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.