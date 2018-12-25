Crews Battling Vegetation Fire in Sycamore Canyon Area Above Santa Barbara

Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a vegetation fire in the Sycamore Canyon area above Santa Barbara.
The blaze was reported at about 8 p.m.
The fire, which may have been sparked by a downed power line, was burning west of Sycamore Canyon Road and east of Las Alturas Road.
Reports from the Santa Barbara City Fire Department indicated that about 2 acres had been charred by the fire.
The blaze was spreading slowly through light to medium vegetation, according to emergency radio traffic.
At about 8:45 p.m., witnesses on scene reported that the blaze had been contained.
Additional details were not immediately available.
