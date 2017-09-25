Vegetation Fire Chars 139 Acres of Grassland Near Santa Ynez Airport

Flames threatened a structure at the Gainey Winery before being stopped by firefighters; no injuries reported

Firefighters responded Monday afternoon to a vegetation fire burning near the Santa Ynez Airport.

Crews were dispatched shortly before 1:30 p.m. to the blaze, which was burning mainly south of the airport.

Final mapping showed that the fire had charred 139 acres, according to Capt. Dave Zaniboni of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was declared fully contained at about 3:20 p.m.

Two county helicopter were deployed to make water drops, while two air tankers made retardant drops.

Crews from Los Padres National Forest also assisted in battling the fire.

At one point, sheriff's deputies were standing by for possible evacuation of the nearby Gainey Winery, where a processing facility was being threatened by the blaze, Zaniboni said.

He added that no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

Flight operations at the airport were suspended temporarily during the fire.

Cause of the fire remained under investigation.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.