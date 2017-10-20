Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 4:06 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 

Crews Halt Progress of 120-Acre Vegetation Fire on South Vandenberg Air Force Base

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | October 20, 2017

Firefighters battling a vegetation fire burning on a remote area of South Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday afternoon were able to gain the upper hand after some 120 acres were charred.

"The fire crews are now in the middle of 'cleaning up' to extinguish any hot spots, and the fire's forward progress has stopped," Vandenberg's public affairs office said in a statement issued shortly after 5 p.m.. 

The blaze was reported at about 1 p.m. off Sudden Road, which branches off of San Miguelito Road.

The area is about two miles northwest of Jalama Beach County Park.

Some 150 firefighters responded to the fire, which did not damage any structures.

Numerous Santa Barbara County fire resources, including a helicopter, bulldozers and hand crews, were sent to help Vandenberg firefighters battle the blaze.

Additional aerial resources were requested, including helicopters and air tankers.

Location of vegetation fire that blackened some 120 acres on South Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday afternoon. Click to view larger
Location of vegetation fire that blackened some 120 acres on South Vandenberg Air Force Base Friday afternoon. (Ray Ford)

Winds in the area were reported to be 13 mph, with gusts to 23 mph.

Downed power lines were reported in the area of the fire, according to emergency radio traffic.

No injuries were reported.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton

