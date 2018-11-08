Crews Battling Vegetation Fire Southeast of Orcutt

Firefighters were dispatched Thursday to a vegetation fire burning in a rural area southeast of Orcutt.

The blaze was reported shortly before noon on the 5200 block of Dominion Road, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Initial reports had the fire at 2-3 acres, and crews seemed to be having success halting the flames.

A water-dropping helicopter was assisting firefighters on the ground.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.